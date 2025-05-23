LSG star bids emotional goodbye to teammates as he exits tournament ahead of franchise’s IPL 2025 match vs RCB [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Aiden Markram bid an emotional goodbye to his teammates as he exited IPL 2025 to return home ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, beginning on June 11 at Lord's. The right-handed batter was seen hugging his Super Giants' teammates and support staff before leaving the team hotel.

The South African T20 captain has been selected in the 15-player squad to face Australia as they partake in their first World Test Championship final and hope to win it. Although the BCCI wanted all the players to stay back for the entire tournament, Cricket South Africa (CSA) were determined on having the players back early. The Proteas also have a warm-up game as they play a four-day fixture against Zimbabwe at Arundel before facing Australia.

Markram had a promising campaign with LSG, aggregating 445 runs in 13 matches at 34.33 for the franchise alongside a strike rate of 148.82. He is currently the third-highest run-getter for the Super Giants but will miss the fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, May 27, in Lucknow.

Aiden Markram's opening partnership of 91 with Mitchell Marsh was pivotal in LSG's win over Gujarat Titans

Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh (Credits: Getty)

Markram's final act for the Super Giants was against the Gujarat Titans on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, smashing 36 off 24 deliveries before R Sai Kishore dismissed him. However, he had built a breezy 91-run stand with Mitchell Marsh, who struck a 64-ball 117 to lift LSG to 235/2 in 20 overs. The visiting side eventually won by 33 runs to pick up a consolation victory.

Despite Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Markram being among the runs, the Super Giants have failed to qualify for the playoffs. With Markram and Marsh establishing an explosive opening partnership, the two are likely to be retained ahead of IPL 2026.

