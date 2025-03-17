LSG star pacer resumes bowling at NCA; likely to join IPL 2025 in mid-April: Reports

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Mayank Yadav has reportedly begun bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is on course to join the franchise in a month's time. The right-arm pacer, retained for INR 11 crore, has been out of action since October 2024 due to a back injury.

Mayank Yadav missed the majority of his maiden IPL campaign in 2024 due to injury, making only four appearances. However, his ability to bowl at express pace caught everyone's eye, inevitably leading to an international debut in the home series against Bangladesh.

However, due to the back injury, he was out of action for India's T20I assignments against England and South Africa, and also the domestic season for Delhi.

In an encouraging sign for LSG, who are battling an injury crisis to their pace department ahead of the 2025 season, Mayank Yadav could be available for selection midway through the campaign.

“Mayank has already started to bowl and looking good to play in the IPL in a few weeks time,” a source told My Khel.

The report further mentioned that Mayank Yadav was also struggling with a toe injury along with his persistent back injury. LSG had taken the initiative to overlook the pacer's rehabilitation. However, NCA denied the request since he is a BCCI-contracted player under the fast bowling contract scheme.

LSG pacers Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan are also recovering from injuries

LSG's big-money mega-auction signing Avesh Khan (INR 9.75 crore) and uncapped retention Mohsin Khan are also battling injury concerns ahead of the season.

Avesh Khan has been reportedly dealing with an issue with his knee cartilage since Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy campaign. Mohsin Khan is also recovering from an undisclosed injury after having last played in December 2024.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will kickstart their campaign with an away encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, March 24, in Vishakapatnam.

