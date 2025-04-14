LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 30 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG have made an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign, with four wins from six matches. On the other hand, CSK are struggling, with just one win from six matches.

Lucknow have won their last three matches in a row. In their previous clash, they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Bowling first, LSG did a good job and restricted GT to 180-6. Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two scalps apiece. With the bat, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran continued their impressive form, but skipper Rishabh Pant failed again.

Chennai, despite being led by MS Dhoni, came up with a forgettable performance in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk. Batting first, CSK only managed 103-9 in their 20 overs, with all their main players struggling. KKR added to Chennai's misery, cruising home in the chase.

Today's LSG vs CSK toss result

CSK have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. MS Dhoni said:

“There are chances of dew over here. Whenever there is dew, the wicket gets better.”

Chennai have made two changes. Jamie Overton and Shaik Rasheed come in for Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway. For LSG, Mitchell Marsh is back in place of Himmat Singh.

LSG vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi

LSG Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Today's LSG vs CSK pitch report

“The pitch for today is a mix of black and red soil - 70 percent black, 30 percent red. It looks like it may be a little bit two-paced. There are some grass patches and some bare patches as well. Change of pace might be the key for the bowlers. The pitch might be best to bat when the ball is new.” - Michael Clarke and Daren Ganga

Today's LSG vs CSK match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, RS Hangargekar, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth

Chennai Super Kings squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton

LSG vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More