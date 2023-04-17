LSG vs CSK on May 4 will now be played on May 3 at 3:30 pm due to elections in Lucknow - Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is likely to be rescheduled from May 4 (Thusday) to May 3 (Wednesday) due to elections in Lucknow.

As per reports, the local body election by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is scheduled to take place on May 4. Since the game is scheduled to be played during the day at 3.30 pm, it could affect voter turnout. The Election Commission, on the other hand, will be looking for a huge voter turnaround.

In such a situation, spectators above the age of 18, who haven’t voted, could be barred from entering the stadium. The BCCI is unlikely to host the game without a crowd since the home-and-away format returned to the IPL after a gap of three years following the COVID-19 era.

A renowned journalist of Jagran – Uttar Pradesh's leading daily – has confirmed that the match has been rescheduled to May 3.

In a tweet post, he wrote:

“The Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings match in Lucknow on May 4 will now be held at 3.30 pm on the 3rd. There is an election to pick a new Mayor in Lucknow on the fourth.”

A final call by the BCCI is awaited.

KL Rahul’s LSG placed second in IPL 2023 points table

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won three out of their first five games of the ongoing IPL 2023. They began the season on a brighter note by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 50 runs. The franchise, however, lost their second game versus four-time champions CSK by 12 runs.

KL Rahul and Co. then bounced back to register back-to-back wins against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Lucknow-based franchise, though, recently lost to Punjab Kings by two wickets in a last-over thriller.

LSG will now look to return to winning ways against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

