LSG vs CSK: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With the win, CSK ended their five-match losing streak, while LSG suffered their first defeat after three consecutive wins.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Chennai restricted Lucknow to 166-7 and then chased down the target in 19.3 overs. CSK got off to a much-needed solid start in the chase as Shaik Rasheed (27 off 19), coming in for Devon Conway, added 52 in 4.5 overs with Rachin Ravindra (37 off 22).

The impressive opening stand was broken when Rasheed top-edged a pull off Avesh Khan. Ravindra was then trapped lbw by Aiden Markram as he missed his slog sweep. Next, Ravi Bishnoi (2-18) dismissed Rahul Tripathi (9) and Ravindra Jadeja (7), while Vijay Shankar (9) fell to the guile of Digvesh Rathi (1-23).

At 111-5, LSG were back in the contest. However, Shivam Dube (43* off 37) and skipper MS Dhoni (26* off 11) featured in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 57. Dhoni struck consecutive fours off Avesh in the 16th over. Dhoni and Dube then combined to hammer Shardul Thakur as 19 runs came off the penultimate over. Dube then hit the winning runs with a well-timed four off Avesh.

Rishabh Pant finds form, but LSG fail to accelerate

Batting first, LSG got off to a poor start for a change, losing in-form batters Markram and Nicholas Pooran cheaply. Markram (6) perished to a brilliant running catch by Tripathi as he mistimed a whip off Khaleel Ahmed. Pooran (8) was then trapped lbw by Anshul Kamboj as he missed a full ball that was angling in. Dhoni took a smart review to get the decision in CSK's favor.

Expand Tweet

Mitchell Marsh (30 off 25) but perished to Jadeja, knocked over by a slider. Ayush Badoni (22 off 17) enjoyed some luck, but was eventually stumped off Jadeja. It was left to Pant to shore up the innings. He played some trademark strokes, getting to fifty with a one-handed six off Matheesha Pathirana. Abdul Samad (20 off 11) also chipped in with a breezy cameo before he was run out by Dhoni.

LSG vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Dhoni had a terrific day all-round for CSK. He effected a stumping and a run out and also took a catch. With the willow, he played a crucial cameo. With the ball, Jadeja impressed with two wickets, while wrist spinner Noor Ahmad gave away only 13 runs in his four overs.

For LSG, Pant returned to form with a half-century. Leg spinner Bishnoi excelled with the ball, claiming two key wickets.

Dhoni won his first Player of the Match in the IPL since 2019 for his stellar effort.

