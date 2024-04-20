LSG vs CSK: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Bowling first after winning the toss, LSG held CSK to 176-6. Skipper KL Rahul (82 off 53) and Quinton de Kock (54 off 43) added 134 in 15 overs to set up Lucknow's win.

LSG openers Rahul and De Kock looked in no trouble at all during the chase. In the third over, Rahul slammed Deepak Chahar for a four through midwicket and a six over deep midwicket.

In the last over of the powerplay, the Lucknow captain again took on the Chennai pacer and slapped a slower one over extra cover for a maximum. Lucknow eased to 54-0 after six overs.

While De Kock was content playing second fiddle for a change, Rahul reached a 35-ball fifty by cutting a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja through point for four. A few overs later, De Kock also reached his half-century by heaving a length ball from Mustafizur Rahman to deep midwicket for a single. He fell in the same over, though, getting a feather on an attempted ramp to the wicketkeeper.

It needed a piece of brilliance from Jadeja to end Rahul's stay at the crease. The LSG captain cut a length ball from Matheesha Pathirana, but Jadeja leapt to his left from backward point and pulled off a blinder. Nicholas Pooran (23* off 12), though, hit the winning runs, hammering Tushar Deshpande for a boundary.

Jadeja, Dhoni lift CSK after poor start

Sent into bat by LSG, Chennai got off to a disappointing start, as Mohsin Khan knocked over Rachin Ravindra for a golden duck.

Yash Thakur then got a length ball to move away and induced an edge from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (17). Ajinkya Rahane (36 off 24) looked good before being bowled by Krunal Pandya, playing across the line to a length ball.

The in-form Shivam Dube (3) also perished cheaply, slicing a pull off Marcus Stoinis straight up in the air. CSK were five down for 90 when Sameer Rizvi (1) ran down the pitch to Krunal and was stumped.

Jadeja (57* off 40) and Moeen Ali (30 off 20) added 51 for the sixth wicket to give the CSK innings some respectability. Following Moeen's dismissal in the 18th over, MS Dhoni (28* off 9) came in and played another wonderful cameo, striking three fours and two sixes.

LSG vs CSK: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Left-arm spinner Krunal impressed for Lucknow with the ball, claiming 2-16. In the chase, Rahul led the way, scoring a sublime half-century. De Kock also contributed a crucial ffity.

For Chennai, Jadeja scored a fighting half-century and took a brilliant catch, while Dhoni played an excellent cameo. Rahul, though, was named the Player of the Match for scoring 82, taking two catches and effecting a stumping as well.

