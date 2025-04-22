LSG vs DC, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 40 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG have found good rhythm, with four wins in their last five matches. After beginning IPL 2025 with four consecutive wins, DC have lost two of their last three matches.

Lucknow got the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, LSG scored 180-5 as Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni hit fifties, while Abdul Samad slammed 30* off 10. In the chase, RR were held to 178-5. At one point, Rajasthan seemed well placed for victory. However, Avesh Khan (3-37) bowled LSG to victory.

Delhi suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, DC scored 208-3. The total, however, proved inadequate as their bowlers failed to stop Jos Buttler (97* off 54), who hit 11 fours and four sixes.

Today's LSG vs DC toss result

DC have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Axar Patel said:

"It's a red soil wicket. There is dew as well, so we feel if we can bowl well, we can restrict the opposition.”

Delhi have made one change - Mohit Sharma is out and Dushmantha Chameera is in. Lucknow are going in with the same team.

LSG vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

LSG Impact Subs: Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

Today's LSG vs DC pitch report

“The average score on this track is 190; it's quite a big venue. This is a win the toss and chase kind of a pitch. Looks like a nice surface, it's hard and when you come down around the good length area, there's a lot of rolling. It's red soil. There should be pace and bounce for the quicks and a bit of grip for the spinners too. A good cricket wicket overall.” – Deep Dasgupta and Shane Watson

Today's LSG vs DC match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Arshin Kulkarni

Delhi Capitals squad: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Tripurana Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Donovan Ferreira

LSG vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Sai Darshan Kumar, Kaushik Gandhi

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

