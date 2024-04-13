LSG vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Batting first after winning the toss, LSG were held to 167-7, with Kuldeep Yadav starring with 3-20. Jake Fraser-McGurk then slammed 55 off 35 on his IPL debut, while skipper Rishabh Pant smashed 41 off 24 as DC got home in 18.1 overs.

Delhi lost opener David Warner (8) in the fourth over in bizarre fashion as he attempted a flick off Yash Thakur, but the ball lobbed onto the stumps after hitting his pad.

Fraser-McGurk, though , came in and whacked the second ball he faced over midwicket for a six. In the next over bowled by Arshad Khan, he thumped another maximum over long-on, which was followed by a four carved over point.

Prithvi Shaw (32 off 22) fell to a brilliant diving catch by Nicholas Pooran off Ravi Bishnoi. However, Fraser-McGurk and Pant featured in a game-defining third-wicket stand of 77.

Fraser-McGurk struck three consecutive sixes off Krunal Pandya in the 13th over, forcing the left-arm spinner to bowl a bouncer. At the other end, Pant brought out his unconventional scoop and lofted strokes.

The third-wicket stand ended when Fraser-McGurk miscued a big hit off Naveen-ul-Haq.

Pant perished soon after, losing his bat and his wicket, as he was stumped attempting a premeditated heave off Bishnoi. Tristan Stubbs (15*), though, brought up the winning runs, clobbering a short ball from Arshad over midwicket for six.

Badoni guides LSG to 167-7 after Kuldeep three-fer

Batting first after winning the toss, Lucknow Super Giants recovered from a precarious 94-7 to post 167-7, with Ayush Badoni contributing 55* off 35. Earlier, Kuldeep starred for DC with three wickets on his comeback from injury.

LSG lost Quinton de Kock (19) in the third over, getting trapped lbw after missing a fullish ball from Khaleel Ahmed. Devdutt Padikkal (3)'s poor run continued, as he too was adjudged leg before to a delivery from Khaleel that shaped back in.

The introduction of Kuldeep put DC in command. Marcus Stoinis (8) chipped a catch to backward point off the leading edge. The in-form Pooran (0) was dismissed first ball, knocked over by a brilliant straigher delivery to which the left-hander had no answer.

A smart review by DC ended LSG skipper KL Rahul's (39 off 22) stay at the crease. Rahul slashed at a length ball from Kuldeep outside off, and replays clearly spotted a nick.

Impact Player Deepak Hooda (10) was the next to go, top-edging a pull off Ishant Sharma. Lucknow were seven down when Krunal (3) was caught behind off Mukesh Kumar.

Badoni then led a tremendous fightback for his team, adding an unbroken 73 for the eighth wicket with Arshad (20* off 16).

Badoni ran brilliantly between the wickets by placing the ball in the gaps and also found boundaries at key moments. He hit five fours and a six in his innings, while Arshad contributed two fours.

LSG vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Kuldeep was brilliant for DC with his three-fer. In the chase, Fraser-McGurk and Pant made defining contributions.

For LSG, Badoni struck a fighting fifty, while leg-spinner Bishnoi impressed with 2-25. Kuldeep, though, was named the Player of the Match for his momentum-shifting spell.