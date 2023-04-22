LSG vs GT, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Gujarat Titans (GT) have won the toss and opted to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

GT made one change to their side, bringing in Noor Ahmad in place of West Indian fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. Meanwhile, young fast bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak misses out for LSG, with veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra replacing him.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Lucknow Super Giants: Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, and Karan Sharma.

Gujarat Titans: Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Srikar Bharat.

Speaking at the toss, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya explained that the slow nature of the track prompted him to bat first.

"We will bat first. Looks like a slow track, want to get the best out of it," Hardik said. "There is no time to test our batters now. I am sure they have would have batted first as well if they won the toss. They're doing a fantastic job. I think on this wicket, the better option is to bat first. We're not worried about our record while chasing."

LSG captain KL Rahul also insisted that they would've liked to bat first. However, he underlined the importance of restricting GT to a "good target".

"I would have batted but not worried about it. We will play good cricket. We bowled against SRH as well on the same strip, we would like to restrict them to a good target and chase it down," Rahul said.

LSG vs GT Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, and Mohit Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi.

