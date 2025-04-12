LSG vs GT, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are facing Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 26 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG have won three of their five matches so far in IPL 2025. As for GT, they are the table-toppers, with four wins in five games.

In their previous match, Lucknow got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs at Eden Gardens. Sent into bat, Lucknow posted an impressive 238-3 on the board. Nicholas Pooran (87* off 36) played another stunning knock, while Mitchell Marsh clobbered 81 off 48. In the chase, KKR came up with a commendable effort, but where held to 234-7 in the end.

Gujarat registered their fourth consecutive win in IPL 2025 when they hammered Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, GT scored 217-6 as Sai Sudharsan (82 off 53 balls) came up with another brilliant knock. Prasidh Krishna then picked up 3-24, while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore claimed two each as RR were bowled out for 159.

Today's LSG vs GT toss result

LSG have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Rishabh Pant said:

“The wicket looks good, but we want to exploit the conditions a little bit under the dry sun.”

For Lucknow, Mitchell Marsh is not playing since he is daughter is not well, so Himmat Singh comes in. For GT, Washington comes in for Kulwant Khejroliya.

LSG vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh

LSG Impact Subs: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, Shamar Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

GT Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat

Today's LSG vs GT pitch report

"It's pretty warm. Coming back to the surface, its pitch no. 6, which was used previously. It was re-laid in 2023 and has settled down nicely. The scores are going up and this is a black soil pitch. This is a really nice surface as we saw in the previous game as well. There were 203 runs scored by LSG. The pitch is a little bit patchy. There's a decent amount of grass cover, but it's shiny and has got a nice sheen on it.” - Murali Kartik and Shane Watson

Today's LSG vs GT match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Shamar Joseph, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav, Gerald Coetzee, Karim Janat

LSG vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ulhas Gandhe, Swaroopanand Kannur

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

