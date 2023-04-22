"Gambhir Bhai Aaj belt nikaalenge"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG chokes dramatically and loses against GT in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven runs in the 30th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After being asked to bat first, GT managed to reach 135/6 on the back of Hardik Pandya's half-century. He hit 66 runs from 50 balls while anchoring the innings after coming into bat at the number three position in the second over.

Wriddhiman Saha (47 off 37 balls) also played a useful knock in the top order. Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis picked up two wickets apiece for LSG in the bowling department.

Mohammed Shami then bowled a maiden against KL Rahul to begin the chase on a positive note for GT. After getting his eye in, Rahul took the aggressive route and powered his side to 53/0 after six overs. He scored 30 of those runs in just 19 balls.

He then dropped into an anchor role and kept rotating the strike as GT bowlers tightened the screws in the mid-overs. With 30 needed from 35 balls, LSG were in a comfortable situation to win the match. However, a dramatic meltdown in the final overs led to their downfall.

KL Rahul (68 off 61 balls) slowed down in the second half of the innings and departed in the final over, leaving his side in a precarious situation. LSG lost four wickets in the final over. GT pacer Mohit Sharma bowled the final over magnificently and led his side to a narrow victory. Rahul reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"I don't know how this has happened, happened so fast and that's cricket and it reminds us of that the game is not over till the last ball, and we let the game slip which was in our pocket."

He added:

"Quite brilliant with the ball, 135 probably 10 under par, the bowlers were very clear with the plan and we started well with the bat and can't believe what has happened at the end, these things happen and will try and come back strong."

LSG will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 28. GT, meanwhile, will take on the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 25.

