LSG vs GT: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Batting first after winning the toss, LSG put up 163-5. In response, GT were bowled out for 130 in 18.5 overs, with pacer Yash Thakur starring with 5-30. With the triumph, Lucknow registered their first win over Gujarat in the IPL on their fifth attempt.

Chasing 164, Gujarat Titans got off to a solid start, with their openers adding 54 in six overs. However, once the stand was broken, GT completely lost their way. Skipper Shubman Gill (19 off 21) was the first to go, cleaned up by a full and straight delivery from Thakur.

Kane Williamson (1) followed, falling to a brilliant one-handed return catch by Ravi Bishnoi.

Sai Sudharsan (31 off 23), who opened the batting in Wriddhiman Saha's absence, again failed to convert a start. He top-edged a shortish delivery from Krunal Pandya (3-11) to deep midwicket. In the same over, BR Sharath (2) top-edged the left-arm spinner to deep square leg.

Krunal had his third when Darshan Nalkande (12) chipped a hit-me delivery to short fine leg.

Thakur then ran through the GT lower order to complete a memorable five-wicket haul even as Rahul Tewatia (30 off 25) offered a semblance of resistance. Thakur ended the game by having Noor Ahmad (4) caught at mid-on off a short ball outside off.

Marcus Stoinis 53 guides LSG to 163-5

Batting first, LSG suffered an early blow, with Quinton de Kock (6) miscuing a back-of-length delivery from Umesh Yadav towards third man. Devdutt Padikkal (7) experienced another failure, nicking one from Umesh to slip.

Lucknow skipper KL Rahul (33 off 31) and Marcus Stoinis (58 off 43) added 73 for the third wicket, but the forme failed to score at a swift pace. Rahul's stay ended when he was caught at long on, trying to take on Nalkande.

Stoinis reached his fifty by hammering the GT pacer for a maximum and hit one more six in the same over. However, he perished next ball, toe-ending another attempted big hit.

Nicholas Pooran (32* off 22) once again provided the finishing touches, while Ayush Badoni (20 off 11) also chipped in. The duo took on Mohit Sharma in the 18th over and clubbed him for a six and two fours. Pooran then hit a six each off Rashid Khan and Spencer Johnson in the last two overs.

LSG vs GT: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Stoinis scored a fine half-century for LSG. With the ball, Thakur was outstanding with his five-fer, while Krunal excelled with figures of 3-11.

For GT, Umesh and Nalkande picked up two scalps each, while Sudharsan and Tewatia contributed 30s in the chase. Lucknow pacer Thakur, though, was named the Player of the Match for his excellent spell.