LSG vs KKR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) inched past Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a whisker in the 66th match of IPL 2022 on Wednesday (May 18). They sealed their playoff spot by winning the high-scoring affair by just two runs.

After electing to bat first, LSG started cautiously as KL Rahul took his time to gage the conditions. His partner Quinton de Kock played the role of aggressor by picking up boundaries at regular intervals. The South African received an early reprieve in the third over of the innings. Abhijeet Tomar, fielding in the third man region, dropped a catch off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

KKR's latest debutant's drop proved to be massive in the context of the game due to the events that unfolded later on in the innings. De Kock (140* in 70 balls) went on to make Knight Riders pay heavily for the mistake by smashing one of the best centuries in the history of the league.

De Kock looked in imperious touch throughout for LSG, and his carnage left the KKR bowlers helpless in the end. KL Rahul played an ideal foil to him with a controlled 68-run knock. The duo put on a mammoth 210-run unbeaten opening partnership, which is the third-highest stand in the IPL for any wicket.

In the chase of 211, Kolkata got off to a horror start as they lost both openers inside three overs with just 10 runs on the board. At this juncture, Nitish Rana (42 in 22 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (50 in 29 balls) threw caution to the wind. They unfurled some extravagant strokes to bring the required run rate back into control after a disastrous start to the chase.

The duo could not continue for a longer duration as they perished while attempting to keep their scoring rate high. Sam Billings (36) then played well and hit a few lusty blows to keep his side in the hunt. Andre Russell (5 in 11 balls) struggled miserably during his stay at the crease. Mohsin Khan (3/20) ended his misery by dismissing him in the 17th over.

Rinku Singh (40 in 15 balls) and Sunil Narine (21* in 7 balls) fought valiantly, but KKR fell agonizingly short of the target by two runs.

LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media loved the high-octane thriller between LSG and KKR. They expressed their reactions to the same through some fascinating memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

Sagar @sagarcasm KKR bowlers trying to take a wicket KKR bowlers trying to take a wicket https://t.co/p5UIaoxSFU

S.I.P.D @cop_iyer Andre Russell has been arrested Andre Russell has been arrested https://t.co/Pum85JiKcX

Sagar @sagarcasm A very painful vidaai out of play offs A very painful vidaai out of play offs https://t.co/eCT8b24TFR

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Rinku Singh decides who wins and who loses. Rinku Singh decides who wins and who loses. https://t.co/rI63It3Z62

