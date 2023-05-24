LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's Eliminator match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and chosen to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 24.

MI made one change to their playing XI, bringing in off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen in place of left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya. Meanwhile, LSG will miss the services of their star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock.

Here is the list of the Impact Player subs in today's match:

Mumbai Indians: Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, and Sandeep Warrier.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, and Amit Mishra.

MI were the first team to use the Impact Player sub. They brought in young all-rounder Nehal Wadhera in place of Suryakumar Yadav. LSG, on the other hand, added Kyle Mayers in place of Yash Thakur.

Speaking at the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma stressed that they want to put up a score on the board and see how the wicket behaves in the second half.

"We are going to bat first," Rohit said. "Typical Chennai wicket, looks good at the moment, don't know how much wear and tear will happen. Back in Mumbai, we want to chase, this ground here with a longer boundary, it's better to put up a score.

"The boys are upbeat about it, we have qualified and we are here. There have been ups and downs, but we have learnt a lot and learnt what we can do as a team. We are ready for this game."

LSG skipper Krunal Pandya, on the other hand, admitted that they have had a mixed season. However, he stressed that they have all bases covered for this game.

"It has been an up-and-down season, but we have fought and never gave up," Krunal said. "We have match winners, it's a team effort from us, that's a really good sign. We have covered all bases, just need to execute our skills. We would have batted first as well, but now we have to play some good cricket."

LSG vs MI Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, N Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen, and Jason Behrendorff.

Lucknow Super Giants: Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, and Mohsin Khan.

Poll : 0 votes