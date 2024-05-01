LSG vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Sent into bat, MI put up a disappointing 144-7, which LSG chased down in 19.2 overs as Marcus Stoinis smashed 62 off 45.

Batting first, Mumbai lost birthday boy Rohit Sharma (4) for another low score, slicing a cover drive off Mohsin Khan to short extra cover. Suryakumar Yadav (10) gloved a shortish delivery from Stoinis down leg. KL Rahul took a smart review to get the decision in LSG's favor.

Tilak Varma (7) was run out by an agile Ravi Bishnoi at backward point as the MI batter was clueless about where the ball went after striking his pads. Things got worse for Mumbai as skipper Hardik Pandya fell for a golden duck, nicking a length ball from Naveen-ul-Haq to the wicketkeeper. Pandya's dismissal left Mumbai Indians in all sorts of trouble at 27-4.

Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera showed some fight, adding 53 for the fifth wicket. The partnership, though, ended when Kishan (32 off 36) top-edged a googly off Bishnoi to short third man. Wadhera gave MI fans something to cheer about, smacking comeback man Mayank Yadav for two sixes and a four in the 15th over.

Mohsin ended Wadhera's resistance for 46 off 41, knocking him over with a superb yorker. In the next over, Mayank cleaned up Mohammad Nabi (1) but walked off. A handy cameo from Tim David (35* off 18) took Mumbai past the 140-mark.

Stoinis half-century guides LSG to crucial victory

Chasing 145, Lucknow Super Giants lost Arshin Kulkarni for a golden duck, getting trapped lbw by Nuwan Thushara with one that swung late. MI took a smart DRS to get the decision in their favor.

Rahul looked good for his 28 before perishing while taking on Pandya. He launched a delivery on the leg side, but Nabi took a well-judged catch on the ropes at deep square leg.

The in-form Stoinis played a fine hand for LSG, striking seven fours and two sixes in his half-century. He was the fourth wicket to fall, with the score at 115, holinh out to deep midwicket off Nabi.

Some nervous moments followed for the chasing side. Ashton Turner (5) was knocked over by Gerald Coetzee, while Ayush Badoni (6) was run out in somewhat contentious fashion. Nicholas Pooran (14*), though, absorbed the pressure and lifted Lucknow to their sixth win in 10 matches in IPL 2024.

LSG vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Stoinis had a good all-round game for Lucknow. He got the big wicket of Suryakumar before contributing a defining half-century in the chase. Mohsin impressed with two scalps.

For Mumbai, Wadhera top-scored with 46, while David contributed 35* off 18. With the ball, Pandya returned good figures of 2-26. Stoinis, though, was named the Player of the Match for his memorable all-round effort.

