LSG vs PBKS: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. With the victory, Lucknow got their first points on the board in the competition.

Batting first after winning the toss, LSG put up an impressive total of 199-8. Debutant fast bowler Mayank Yadav then stunned PBKS with figures of 3-27 as Lucknow restricted Punjab to 178-5. During his spell, the young pacer clocked 155.8 kph - the fastest delivery in IPL 2024 so far.

Chasing 200, Punjab Kings got off to a terrific start, as their openers added 102 in 11.4 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) was in brilliant striking form. He raced to his 50 off 30 balls, getting there with the aid of five fours and three sixes. Jonny Bairstow (42 off 29) joined the fun with consecutive sixes off Krunal Pandya at the start of the ninth over.

Mayank, though, broke the opening stand with his pace, with Bairstow completely miscuing a pull. PBKS' innings went completely off the track after that. Prabhsimran Singh (19 off 7) also mistimed a pull off Mayank to mid-on. Jitesh Sharma (6) perished in similar fashion to the LSG speedster.

Punjab's slim hopes suffered a body blow when Dhawan feathered a hook to the keeper off Mohsin Khan, while Sam Curran fell for a golden duck, skying another pull. Liam Livingstone (28* off 17) reduced the margin of defeat with a few big hits, but it was too little too late.

De Kock, Pooran, Krunal lift LSG to 199-8

Batting first after winning the toss, Lucknow Super Giants put up 199-8. Quinton de Kock top-scored with 54 off 38, while Nicholas Pooran contributed 42 off 21. Krunal put the finishing touches to the innings by slamming 43* off 22.

KL Rahul played as an Impact Player, as he;s just returning from an injury. However, he was dismissed for 15 off 9, guiding a length ball from Arshdeep Singh to backward point. Devdutt Padikkal (9) also perished cheaply, slapping a length delivery from Curran to mid-off.

Marcus Stoinis clubbed Rahul Chahar for consecutive sixes in the ninth over, but the LSG leg-spinner had his revenge off the very next ball. Stoinis (19 off 12) was knocked over by a quick and flat delivery, missing his pull.

At the other end, De Kock eased his way towards a half-century even as Pooran came in and slammed Chahar for two sixes and a four in the 12th over.

De Kock reached his fifty with a fine paddle off Harshal Patel for four, but he fell soon after, top-edging a pull off Arshdeep.

Pooran struck a few crucial boundaries before dragging a full and wide delivery from Kagiso Rabada back onto his stumps. Krunal provided the acceleration at the death, clobbering Harshal for two fours and a six in the 18th over.

LSG vs PBKS: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

De Kock set up Lucknow's total with a brisk fifty. Pooran provided the impetus in the middle overs, while Krunal did a brilliant finishing act. With the ball, Mayank was exceptional on debut.

For Punjab, Curran impressed with 3-28, while captain Dhawan top-scored in the chase with 70, and Bairstow also made a good contribution. LSG pacer Mayank, though, was named the Player of the Match for his sensational spell on IPL debut.