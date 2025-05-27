LSG vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 70 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. This will be the last match of the league stage and will also decide who joins Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1.
While LSG (12 points) have been eliminated from the playoffs race, RCB have confirmed their qualification, with 17 points from 13 games. They are currently third in the IPL 2025 points table. A win on Tuesday against Lucknow will be enough for them to confirm a slot in the top two. By beating LSG, RCB will end the league stage on 19 points, joining Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1.
To displace PBKS from the No. 1 position in the points table, Bengaluru need to beat LSG by 34 runs (if they score 200) or with 21 balls to spare (if they concede 200), as per ESPNcricinfo. However, if RCB go down to LSG, they will have to play the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI). In this scenario, Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab in Qualifier 1.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL
LSG and RCB have clashed five times in the IPL, with Bengaluru having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The match on Tuesday will be the first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2025.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.
Matches Played - 5
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3
Matches with No Result - 0
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in Lucknow
Lucknow and Bengaluru have faced each other once at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the IPL. Bengaluru won the game by 18 runs in May 2023.
Matches Played - 1
Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0
Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1
Matches with No Result - 0
Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches
Lucknow and Bengaluru have faced each other a total of five times in the IPL, with RCB having won three matches and LSG two. Lucknow beat Bengaluru by 28 runs in the last meeting between the two sides in April 2024.
Here's a summary of the five Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches.
- LSG (181/5) beat RCB (153) by 28 runs, April 2, 2024
- RCB (126/9) beat LSG (108) by 18 runs, May 1, 2023
- LSG (213/9) beat RCB (212/2) by 1 wicket, April 10, 2023
- RCB (207/4) beat LSG (193/6) by 14 runs, May 25, 2022
- RCB (181/6) beat LSG (163/8) by 18 runs, April 19, 2022
