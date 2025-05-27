LSG vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 70 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. This will be the last match of the league stage and will also decide who joins Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1.

Ad

While LSG (12 points) have been eliminated from the playoffs race, RCB have confirmed their qualification, with 17 points from 13 games. They are currently third in the IPL 2025 points table. A win on Tuesday against Lucknow will be enough for them to confirm a slot in the top two. By beating LSG, RCB will end the league stage on 19 points, joining Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1.

To displace PBKS from the No. 1 position in the points table, Bengaluru need to beat LSG by 34 runs (if they score 200) or with 21 balls to spare (if they concede 200), as per ESPNcricinfo. However, if RCB go down to LSG, they will have to play the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI). In this scenario, Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab in Qualifier 1.

Ad

Trending

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

LSG and RCB have clashed five times in the IPL, with Bengaluru having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head numbers. The match on Tuesday will be the first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in Lucknow

Lucknow and Bengaluru have faced each other once at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the IPL. Bengaluru won the game by 18 runs in May 2023.

Ad

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

Lucknow and Bengaluru have faced each other a total of five times in the IPL, with RCB having won three matches and LSG two. Lucknow beat Bengaluru by 28 runs in the last meeting between the two sides in April 2024.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the five Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches.

LSG (181/5) beat RCB (153) by 28 runs, April 2, 2024

RCB (126/9) beat LSG (108) by 18 runs, May 1, 2023

LSG (213/9) beat RCB (212/2) by 1 wicket, April 10, 2023

RCB (207/4) beat LSG (193/6) by 14 runs, May 25, 2022

RCB (181/6) beat LSG (163/8) by 18 runs, April 19, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More