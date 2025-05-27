LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 70 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This is the last match of the league stage and will also decide who plays whom in the playoffs.

Punjab Kings (PKBS) confirmed their place in Qualifier 1 with a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Following the loss, MI will now have to play the Eliminator. If RCB get the better of LSG, they will take on PBKS in Qualifier 1. In case of a defeat, Bengaluru will meet MI in the Eliminator, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will face PBKS in Qualifier 1.

RCB went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs in their previous match in Lucknow. Batting first, SRH posted 231-6 and then held Bengaluru to 189. As for LSG, they registered a consolation 33-run win over GT in Ahmedabad.

Today's LSG vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to field first. Jitesh Sharma said:

“The wicket is looking good, so we want to chase.”

Tim David misses out for Bengaluru. Liam Livingstone comes in, so does Nuwan Thushara, while Rajat Patidar would be the impact player. For LSG, Matthew Breetzke is in and Digvesh Rathi is back.

LSG vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Will O'Rourke

LSG Impact Subs: Akash Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara

RCB Impact Subs: Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

Today's LSG vs RCB pitch report

“We are right in the center of the ground. It's this mixed pitch right, which is Orissa black and Mumbai red. A beautiful wicket. There are dark patches, but there's no moisture in it. It is quite hard underneath. It's got a nice covering of grass. Might not be a 200-plus wicket. The last time, it was a mid-160s-type wicket.” - Deep Dasgupta and Matthew Hayden

Today's LSG vs RCB match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aryan Juyal, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Will O'Rourke, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Maharaj Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phi Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Mayank Agarawal, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood, Blessing Muzarabani

LSG vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More