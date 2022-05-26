LSG vs RCB memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match (Eliminator)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator of IPL 2022 on Wednesday, May 25. They will now face the Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27).

After being asked to bat first, RCB lost their skipper Faf du Plessis for a golden duck in the very first over. Virat Kohli (25) then stitched a 66-run with Rajat Patidar to stabilize the innings. Avesh Khan broke the promising stand by dismissing Virat Kohli in the ninth over.

Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror also followed the former RCB captain to the pavilion soon after with brief cameos, leaving them in a heap of trouble. At this juncture, Rajat Patidar (112*) singlehandedly rescued RCB and took them to a mammoth first innings total of 207/4 in the company of Dinesh Karthik (37*).

With pristine and flamboyant stoke making, Patidar hit one of the best IPL centuries of all time. He also became the first batter to score a century in the IPL Eliminator.

In the chase, Siraj castled out Quinton de Kock (6) in the first over to dent LSG early on. Manan Vohra (19) played a couple of aesthetically pleasing shots before departing in the fifth over. Deepak Hooda (45) then joined hands with KL Rahul and took LSG ahead with their 96-run partnership for the third wicket.

Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (78) anchored the innings well before perishing in the 19th over, trying to keep up with the required rate. Josh Hazlewood (3/43) and Harshal Patel (1/25) put on a masterclass death bowling show and successfully restricted the big-hitting LSG batters from chasing the target down.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring thriller between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They expressed their reactions in the form of some fascinating memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Edited by Puranjay Dixit