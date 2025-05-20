LSG vs SRH (19/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Following the loss, LSG were knocked out of the playoffs race. Sent into bat, Lucknow posted 205-7, but Hyderabad chased down the total in 18.2 overs to register a consolation win.

At the halfway stage, LSG would have thought they had a competitive score on the board. In the chase, SRH lost Atharva Taide (13) early as he got a thick edge on a hoick off debutant Will O’Rourke. However, Abhishek Sharma clobbered 59 off 20, while Heinrich Klaasen slammed 47 off 28 as Hyderabad chased down the target without much trouble.

Abhishek looked in fine touch as Hyderabad eased their way to 72-1 at the end of the powerplay. In the seventh over, the southpaw clobbered four consecutive sixes off leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, racing to an 18-ball fifty in the process. His scintillating knock ended when he miscued one off Digvesh Rathi. Abhishek's dismissal was followed by a heated argument as Rathi gave the SRH opener a send off.

Ishan Kishan (35 off 28) and Klaasen added 41 for the third wicket before the former was bowled by Rathi as he missed his reverse sweep. Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis (32 off 21) then continued the good work. Although neither was there at the end, they had done enough to ensure victory for Hyderabad.

Marsh, Markram 50s in vain

Sent into bat, LSG got off to a great start as Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38) added 115 in 10.3 overs. Marsh struck six fours and four sixes before slicing a catch off debutant Harsh Dubey's bowling. Rishabh Pant's (7) horror run, however, continued as he chipped a return catch to Eshan Malinga.

Harshal Patel produced a brilliant slower ball to fox Markram and knock him over. Nicholas Pooran (45 off 26) played another handy knock, but LSG also kept losing wickets at the other end. As a result, their acceleration was hampered a bit.

LSG vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Malinga stood out for SRH with the ball, registering figures of 2-28. In the chase, Abhishek hammered a typically aggressive half-century, while Klaasen played a crucial knock.

For LSG, openers Marsh and Markram scored fine fifties, while Pooran impressed with a quick-fire knock. With the ball, leg spinner Rathi claimed two wickets.

Abhishek was named Player of the Match for his blazing half-century in the chase.

