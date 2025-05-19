LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 61 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While SRH have been eliminated from the playoffs race, LSG's hopes of qualifying are hanging by a thread. They need to win their remaining three matches and then hope that other results go their way.

Lucknow are currently on 10 points from 11 matches. If they win all their remaining three matches, they will finish the league stage with 16 points. LSG will then need to hope that Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) don't touch the 16-point mark. If MI lose both their remaining games, they will be stuck on 14 points, while DC will end with 15 points if they win one game and lose the other.

Hyderabad have had a highly disappointing campaign, with just three wins from 11 games. They showed some promise in the previous match when they held DC to 133-7 bowling first. Pat Cummins led from the front with figures of 3-19. However, rain had the final say as the match produced no result.

Today's LSG vs SRH toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Skipper Cummins said:

"You never quite know what to make of the wicket. So, it's better to bowl first and know what to chase."

SRH have made two changes. Travis Head and Jaydev Unadkat are unavailable, so Atharva Taide and Harsh Dubey come in. For LSG, New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke is making his debut.

LSG vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Will O'Rourke

LSG Impact Subs: Shardul Thakur, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad, Manimaran Siddharth, David Miller

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

SRH Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh

Today's LSG vs SRH pitch report

“It is a fantastic day and a bit muggy. The players could be sweating in both halves of the game. When you walk out, you see some sheen. The new ball will skid, and the lights may start to take effect. This will be a beauty to bat on. Don't see the surface changing throughout the 40 overs. Bat first and put 200 plus on the board.” - Pommie Mbangwa and Aaron Finch

Today's LSG vs SRH match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, William O'Rourke, Akash Deep

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Mohammed Shami, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Simarjeet Singh

LSG vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kannur Swaroopanand, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Pankaj Dharmani

