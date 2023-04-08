LSG vs SRH: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Hyderabad batted first after winning the toss but were held to 121/8 as Lucknow’s spinners dominated proceedings. SRH’s bowlers fought hard, but did not have enough runs to defend. In the end, LSG got home in 16 overs.

Lucknow openers added a steady 35 for the opening wicket before Kyle Mayers (13) pulled Fazalhaq Farooqi to deep square leg. Deepak Hooda (7) fell to an excellent return catch from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The LSG batter went down the track but was beaten in length and chipped the ball back, only for the bowler to complete a smart one-handed catch in his follow through.

Krunal Pandya (34 off 23) and KL Rahul (35 off 31) added 55 runs for the third wicket to pave the way for LSG’s triumph. Krunal struck four fours and a six before being caught behind off Umran Malik.

There was something to cheer for SRH on another disappointing day as Rahul and Romario Shepherd (0) were trapped lbw off consecutive deliveries by leggie Adil Rashid. Rahul missed his reverse-sweep, while Shepherd was completely foxed by a googly.

Nicholas Pooran (11* off 6) brought up the winning runs in style for Lucknow, hammering T Natarajan for a maximum over deep backward square.

Krunal, Mishra, Bishnoi stifle SRH

Krunal (3/18), Amit Mishra (2/23) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/16) came up with excellent bowling performances as Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8.

Batting first after winning the toss, SRH lost Mayank Agarwal for 8 as he chipped Krunal to extra cover. Anmolpreet Singh gave the innings momentum with some impressive big hits. However, Krunal struck off consecutive deliveries in the 8th over to reduce Hyderabad to 50/3.

Anmolpreet (31) was trapped lbw as he played across the line to a skidder. SRH skipper Aiden Markram then perished for a golden duck. He looked to drive the left-arm spinner, but was beaten as the ball spun away and struck the off-stump. Harry Brook (3) found life difficult again. He charged down the track to Bishnoi and was stumped easily.

Rahul Tripathi and Washington Sundar added 39 for the fifth wicket, but at a slow pace. The stand ended when Tripathi (34 off 41) attempted to ramp Yash Thakur. The batter got his timing wrong and lobbed the ball to Mishra at short third man, who took an excellent catch diving to his left.

Sundar (16 off 28) perished to Mishra, miscuing the seasoned leg-spinner to long-on. A couple of sixes by Abdul Samad (21* off 10) off Jaydev Unadkat’s bowling in the last over ensured SRH at least crossed 120.

LSG vs SRH: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Krunal had a wonderful all-round game for Lucknow. He picked up the first three wickets to fall and chipped in with a crucial innings during the chase. Mishra (2/23) and Bishnoi (1/16) also impressed with the ball. During LSG’s chase, skipper Rahul top-scored with 35.

For SRH, Tripathi and Anmolpreet contributed 30s, while Samad chipped in with an impressive cameo. Leg-spinner Rashid claimed two wickets off consecutive deliveries.

Krunal was the straightforward choice for Player of the Match for his fantastic all-round effort.

