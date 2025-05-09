Lucknow Super Giants announce LSG vs RCB ticket refund after IPL 2025 suspended for a week

The IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), initially scheduled to be played on Friday, May 9, has been cancelled. Lucknow Super Giants have made an announcement regarding ticket refund for the game as it was to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Notably, the IPL 2025 season has been suspended for a week as well. LSG made an announcement on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that the refund process will start shortly tickets and further details regarding the same will be provided in due time.

"Update: Tonight’s match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has been cancelled. Details regarding ticket refunds will follow," the tweet from LSG read.

The decision to suspend the league came after the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, May 8, in Dharamsala, was called off.

The IPL also put out an official statement confirming the suspension of the league for week.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," the statement read.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who were scheduled to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 10, have also announced that tickets for the game will be refunded.

How have Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fared so far in IPL 2025?

The game that has now been cancelled at the moment was a crucial one for both Lucknow Super Giants and RCB.

LSG had lost their last three games and were looking to get back to winning ways. They have five wins and six defeats from 11 games with ten points. All their remaining games were do-or-die to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

On the other hand, RCB have had a successful campaign so far. They have eight wins and three defeats from 11 games with 16 points. A win against Lucknow in the now-cancelled match would have ensured them of a spot in the playoffs.

They have been in good form as well, having won all of their last four matches.

