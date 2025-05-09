  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Lucknow Super Giants announce LSG vs RCB ticket refund after IPL 2025 suspended for a week

Lucknow Super Giants announce LSG vs RCB ticket refund after IPL 2025 suspended for a week

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 09, 2025 16:29 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
IPL 2025 has been suspended for a week - Source: Getty

The IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), initially scheduled to be played on Friday, May 9, has been cancelled. Lucknow Super Giants have made an announcement regarding ticket refund for the game as it was to be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

Notably, the IPL 2025 season has been suspended for a week as well. LSG made an announcement on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that the refund process will start shortly tickets and further details regarding the same will be provided in due time.

"Update: Tonight’s match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has been cancelled. Details regarding ticket refunds will follow," the tweet from LSG read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The decision to suspend the league came after the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, May 8, in Dharamsala, was called off.

The IPL also put out an official statement confirming the suspension of the league for week.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," the statement read.
Ad

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who were scheduled to play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 10, have also announced that tickets for the game will be refunded.

How have Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fared so far in IPL 2025?

The game that has now been cancelled at the moment was a crucial one for both Lucknow Super Giants and RCB.

Ad

LSG had lost their last three games and were looking to get back to winning ways. They have five wins and six defeats from 11 games with ten points. All their remaining games were do-or-die to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

On the other hand, RCB have had a successful campaign so far. They have eight wins and three defeats from 11 games with 16 points. A win against Lucknow in the now-cancelled match would have ensured them of a spot in the playoffs.

They have been in good form as well, having won all of their last four matches.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications