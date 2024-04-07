Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of LSG and GT's last matches in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday (April 7).

The two teams have locked horns four times in IPL ever since GT came into existence in 2022. Interestingly, LSG are yet to win a single game against the Titans. In their last face-off, Gujarat beat Lucknow by 56 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last year.

Asked to bat first, GT posted 227/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Shubman Gill starred with the bat with an unbeaten 94 runs off 51 balls in an innings laced with seven sixes and two boundaries.

Wriddhiman Saha also chipped in with 81 off 43 deliveries, including four sixes and 10 boundaries. The duo shared a 142-run stand for the first wicket.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller also chipped in with 25 (15) and 21*(12), respectively. Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan bagged one wicket each for LSG.

In response, the Super Giants managed only 171/7. Quinton de Kock top-scored with 70 off 41, hitting three sixes and seven boundaries. Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni also chipped in with 48 (32) and 21 (11), respectively. The trio, though, failed to take the team past the finish line.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for GT, returning with exceptional figures of 4/29, while Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmed picked up one each.

Watch the Highlights below:

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in their last IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

Asked to bat first, LSG posted 181/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, smashing 81 off 56 with the help of five sixes and eight boundaries.

Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with 40*(21), while Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul contributed 24 (15) and 20 (14), respectively.

Glenn Maxwell starred with the ball for RCB, finishing with figures of 2/23, while Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley bagged one apiece.

In response, RCB were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Mahipal Lomror top scored with 33 off 13, including three sixes and as many boundaries.

Virat Kohli (22 off 16) and Rajat Patidar (29 off 21) got starts but failed to take the team past the finish line. Skipper Faf du Plessis looked good for 19 off 13 before getting run out by a direct hit from Devdutt Padikkal.

LSG's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with stunning figures of 3/14, while Naveen-ul-Haq also bagged two wickets. Manimaran Siddharth, Marcus Stoinis, and Yash Thakur bagged three wickets apiece.

Watch the Highlights below:

GT's scorecard from their last IPL game

Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by three wickets in their last IPL encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4.

Asked to bat first, GT put up 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Shubman Gill stayed unbeaten on 89 off 48 in an innings comprising four sixes and six boundaries.

Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, and Rahul Tewatia chipped in with 33 (19), 26 (22) and 23 (8), respectively.

Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball for PBKS, returning with two wickets, while Harpreet Brar and Harshal Patel picked up one each.

In response, PBKS achieved the target with one ball to spare. Shashank Singh delivered with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 61 off 29, hitting four sixes and six boundaries.

Prabhsimran Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, and Jonny Bairstow also chipped in with 35 (24), 31 (17) and 22 (13), respectively.

Noor Ahmed emerged as the pick of GT bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/32, while the other five bowlers returned with one wicket each.