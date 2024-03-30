Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of LSG and PBKS last matches in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

The two teams have locked horns thrice since LSG came into existence in 2022. The Lucknow-based franchise has won two games, while Punjab have won once. LSG beat PBKS by 56 runs at PCA Stadium, Mohali, in their last IPL clash.

Asked to bat first, LSG put up their highest-ever team total in the T20 league -- 257/5 -- in their allotted 20 overs. Kagiso Rabada sent back KL Rahul (12 off nine balls) early but the batting unit took all the Punjab bowlers to the cleaners.

Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat, smashing 72 off 40 deliveries in an innings laced with five sixes and six boundaries. Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni chipped in with 54 (24), 45 (19) and 43 (24), respectively.

Kagiso Rabada bagged two wickets for PBKS, while Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone shared one wicket apiece.

In response, Punjab were bundled out for 201 in 19.5 overs. Yash Thakur emerged as the pick of the LSG bowlers, returning with stunning figures of 4/37, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi settled for three and two wickets, respectively.

Atharva Taide top scored for PBKS, with 66 off 36, hitting two sixes and eight boundaries. Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livinstone, and Sam Curran got starts but failed to chase down the mammoth target.

Watch the highlights below:

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

Lucknow Super Giants lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in their opening game of this IPL season.

Batting first, RR put up 193/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Sanju Samson led from the front, scoring 82 off 52 with the help of six maximums and three boundaries. Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel chipped in with 43 (20), 24 (12) and 20 (12), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets for LSG, while Mohsin Khan and Ravi Bishnoi picked up one apiece.

In response, LSG managed to score 173/6. Lucknow got off to the worst possible start as they were reduced to 11/3 but skipper KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran shared an 85-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Rahul scored 58 off 44, while Pooran stayed unbeaten on 64 off 41 but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Trent Boult starred with the ball for RR, finishing with figures of 2/35, while Nandre Burger, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sandeep Sharma shared one wicket apiece.

Watch the highlights below:

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL game

Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in their last IPL game.

Asked to bat first, PBKS posted 176/6 as skipper Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 45 off 37, including one six and five boundaries. Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Shashank Singh chipped in with 20s.

Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell starred with the ball for RCB, returning with two wickets each. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph also picked up one apiece.

In response, RCB achieved the target with four balls to spare. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell departed for single digits but Virat Kohli stood tall. The right-hander smashed 77 off 49 in an innings laced with two sixes and 11 boundaries.

Dinesh Karthik (28 off 10) and Mahipal Lomror (17 off eight) then took charge to take Bengaluru past the finish line.

Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar bagged two wickets each for PBKS, while Harshal Patel and Sam Curran scalped one apiece.