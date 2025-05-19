Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of LSG and SRH's last match in IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the game on Monday, May 19.

Ad

The two teams have locked horns five times in IPL, with the Super Giants leading the SunRisers by 4-1 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, LSG beat SRH by five wickets in match seven of IPL 2025.

Asked to bat first, SRH put up 190/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head top scored with 47 runs off 28 balls with the help of three sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Aniket Verma, Nitish Reddy, and Heinrich Klaasen chipped in with 36 (13), 32 (28), and 26 (17), respectively. Meanwhile, captain Pat Cummins and Harshal Patel contributed 18 (4) and 12 (11), respectively.

Ad

Trending

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, returning with figures of 4/34. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prince Yadav bagged one wicket apiece.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Super Giants achieved the target with five balls in hand. Aiden Markram departed for just one run, but Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran looked brilliant with the bat, smashing 52 (31) and 70 (26), respectively. Meanwhile, Abdul Samad and David Miller contributed 22 (8) and 13 (7), respectively.

Ad

Skipper Pat Cummins put up a fighting display with the ball, picking up two wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami, Adam Zampa, and Harshal Patel bagged one wicket each.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 37 runs in their last IPL 2025 game at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4.

Ad

Invited to bat first, Punjab posted 236/5 in their 20 overs. Priyansh Arya perished for just one, but Prabhsimran Singh put on a show, smashing 91 runs off just 48 deliveries with the help of seven maximums and six boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis chipped in with 45 (25) and 30 (14), respectively. Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, and Marcus Stoinis contributed with 33 (15), 16 (9), and 15 (5), respectively.

Akash Singh and Digvesh Rathi starred with the ball for LSG, picking up two wickets apiece. Prince Yadav also bagged a solitary wicket.

Ad

PBKS vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Lucknow-based franchise managed 199/7. Ayush Badoni put up a fight, scoring 74 off 40 balls, hitting five maximums and as many boundaries. Meanwhile, Abdul Samad smashed 45 off 24 deliveries.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the lot for PBKS, returning with figures of 3/16, while Azmatullah Omarzai bagged two wickets. Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal also took one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL match

SRH's last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) was abandoned due to rain. The rain played spoilsport after a terrific bowling display from the SunRisers, restricting DC to 133/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Pat Cummins led from the front, finishing with remarkable figures of 3/19, while Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, and Eshan Malinga individually took a solitary wicket.

Ad

For DC, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma chipped in with identical 41 off 36 and 26 deliveries, respectively. Vipraj Nigam added a valuable 18 off 17 deliveries before getting run out.

DC vs SRH 2025 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More