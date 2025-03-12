M Chinnaswamy Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete RCB home match list, dates & timings in IST 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their first home match of the IPL 2025 season against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2. This will be the 14th match of the upcoming edition and will get underway at 7:30 PM IST. The Challengers had a mixed season last year. They lost seven of their first eight matches and then won six in a row to make the playoffs.

Ad

RCB, who were knocked out in the Eliminator last season, will play their second home match in IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10. The Rajat Patidar-led side will then take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play four more matches at home during their IPL 2025 campaign - vs Rajasthan Royals (April 24), vs Chennai Super Kings (May 3), vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 13), and vs Kolkata Knight Riders (May 17).

Ad

Trending

Full list of RCB's IPL 2025 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be playing at their home ground - the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Match 14: April 2, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 24: April 10, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Match 34: April 18, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 42: April 24, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 52: May 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 64: May 13, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 68: May 17, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

RCB at the IPL 2025 auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru purchased 19 players at the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was their most expensive purchase at ₹12.50 crore. RCB also purchased Phil Salt for ₹11.50 crore and hard-hitting keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma for ₹11 crore.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, the Bengaluru franchise retained Virat Kohli for ₹21 crore, Rajat Patidar for ₹11 crore and left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, as an uncapped player, for ₹5 crore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️