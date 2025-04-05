Mahela Jayawardene provides massive update on Rohit Sharma’s fitness after LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed that the management will reassess Rohit Sharma's condition in the coming days after the veteran missed the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The five-time champions fell short by 12 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 4, to record their third defeat of the campaign.

Ad

MI captain Hardik Pandya had confirmed that Rohit Sharma was not a part of the playing XI since he was hit on the knee during practice. Videos of the senior opening batter hobbling up the stairs also made the rounds on social media shortly after.

There is no clarity regarding the extent of Rohit Sharma's injury or the timeline for his return. MI head coach Jayawardene mentioned that the batter was struggling to put weight on the injured knee after the blow in nets, and also during a fitness test ahead of the contest.

Ad

Trending

"Ro got hit on the knee just in the IT band, he tried to bat yesterday and could not put any weight on it. Again, he came and did a fitness test early today to try and it was discomfort for him to put weight on that, so he felt it was 100% for him to play this game. That's why we thought we will give him a few more days to try and get through that. Unfortunate what happened in the nets," Jayawardene said during the post-match press conference (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Ad

In the 37-year-old's absence, all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa made his debut for the franchise. The injury setback also led to a change in the opening combination, with Will Jacks promoted to open alongside Ryan Rickelton.

Rohit Sharma has scored only 21 runs in 3 matches in IPL 2025

The veteran batter has had a horrid start to IPL 2025 after leading Team India to the 2025 Champions Trophy. He kick-started the season with a duck against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) away from home.

Rohit Sharma's struggles continued in MI's matches against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 8 and 13 respectively. He had been featuring as an impact sub for the side, before injury ruled him out altogether for the LSG tie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More