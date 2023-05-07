"Mai student bohot nikamma tha"- Wasim Akram says he would run a petrol pump in Toronto if he was not a cricketer

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently revealed that he would run a petrol pump in Toronto had he not become an international cricketer. Akram also mentioned that he was not much into studies as a kid, but was always interested in sports.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Cricket on the 'What If' segment, Akram was asked what he would do in life if he were not a cricketer for Pakistan. Replying to the question, Wasim Akram said:

"Had I not been a cricketer, I would have a petrol pump at Toronto. No idea, actually. Dekho mai student bohot nikamma tha (I was not among the cleverest of the students)."

"My focus was to play sports. I was in the school's basketball team, cricket team, table tennis team and in athletics. But in studies, I was that backbencher type of guy," he added.

When asked if he had any alternative plan ready as a kid had he not made it big in cricket, Wasim Akram answered:

"I came into the team when I was 17 years old. I was kid then, had no idea about a thing like Plan B. God has been kind."

Had IPL not started, Indian cricket would not have been at the level where it is now: Wasim Akram

On the aforementioned show, Akram was asked where Indian cricket would be now had the BCCI not started the Indian Premier League. The BCCI launched IPL in 2008, and in the last 16 years, it has become the number one T20 league on earth.

Akram felt that Indian cricket would not have attained the heights it has had IPL not been around.

"I remember when IPL started in 2008. I was in Australia with ESPN-Star. India were touring Australia then, and everyone was so excited. Had IPL not started, Indian cricket would not have been at the level where it is now," Wasim Akram answered.

"The demand for Indian cricket would have been lower. If your team wins more, more sponsors join you, it means more money, and the same has happened in Indian cricket because of IPL," he continued.

The former Pakistan captain also pointed out how the BCCI has launched the Women's Premier League now to revolutionize women's cricket in India.

"They have started the women's league as well. It started in a grand fashion and proved to be a successful first edition. So congratulations to everyone involved," Wasim Akram concluded.

Many countries have launched their own T20 leagues like the IPL now. It will be interesting to see if any of those tournaments can match the Indian Premier League in the coming years.

