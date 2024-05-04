"Main karu to saala character dheela hai"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of RCB vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) were bundled out for 147 runs in the first innings of the IPL 2024 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. It proved to be the right decision as Mohammed Siraj gave them a great start by dismissing both the GT openers inside four overs, with just 10 runs on the scoreboard.

Ever-reliable Sai Sudharshan also departed for 6 (14) in the sixth over, leaving GT in a heap of trouble at 19/3. Shahrukh Khan (37) and David Miller (30) then put on an aggressive partnership of 61 (37) to put the Titans innings back on track.

However, the duo failed to kick on and convert their starts as they perished in consecutive overs in the second half of the innings, compounding GT's issues. Rahul Tewatia then contributed with a decent knock of 35 (21) to take his side to 147 before they got bundled out.

Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak scalped two wickets apiece for the home team in the bowling department.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 52nd match of IPL 2024 between GT and RCB. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

"The start we got from Siraj and Dayal set it up" - Pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak after RCB restricted GT to 147 in IPL 2024 clash

At the mid-innings break, RCB bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"Well quite happy because the team has done really well. The start we got from Siraj and Dayal set it up and it was great to restrict them under 150. We stuck to the plan of banging into the surface. It was a cutting a bit, was and a bit two paced so we tried very hard with the bouncers."

The Karnataka-born pacer continued:

"We got a couple of wickets for that. I am working hard with the fielding coach, I hope I can keep performing. It's a bit swollen, left hand and right hand both swollen but I should be okay. We are pretty sure we are going to get this total."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

