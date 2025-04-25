"Man is going to break every IPL record" - Fans laud Dewald Brevis for his blazing knock in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Fans praised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis for his impressive knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 43 of IPL 2025 in Chennai. On his CSK debut, Brevis slammed 42 off 25 to help the side in posting a respectable 154-run total.

After being invited to bat first, CSK lost Shaik Rasheed (0) for a golden duck. Although Ayush Mhatre (30) was off to a good start, he could not convert it into a substantial knock. Meanwhile, Sam Curran (9) failed to rise to the occasion in his first IPL game since March 28.

Coming in at No. 5, Brevis stitched together a crucial stand with Ravindra Jadeja (21) to steer the side safely. The right-hander unleashed his aggressive intent on Kamindu Mendis to slam him for three sixes in the 12th over.

However, Mendis produced a stunning effort at the long-off boundary to cut-short Brevis' innings. The dismissal opened the floodgates for the visitors, as they went on to pick up wickets in a consistent fashion.

Hooda (22) was the key contributor in the end, as the Super Kings were bowled out for 152. Harshal Patel was the wrecker-in-chief for SRH with figures of 4/28.

Fans unanimously lauded Dewald Brevis for his impactful knock, while played a key role in CSK still having hopes of winning the game. One of them said:

"This was Dewald Brevis' first inning with CSK. Imagine him playing for this franchise for 15 years - the man is going to break every IPL record."

Here are the other reactions:

"Dewald Brevis is on fire man that no look shottt ! Thats a good start man, finally CSK found someone who could hit sixes in middle overs after Dube, Dhoni," a user wrote.

"This is just the beginning of Dewald Brevis Era. Always good to see him bat. Yellow suits him," another posted.

"Dewald Brevis already hit 3 sixes in one over earlier we used to hit 2 sixes in 16 overs," a user tweeted.

Dewald Brevis represented MI in earlier seasons of IPL

Dewald Brevis proved his merit in the cash-rich league with his impressive performances for Mumbai Indians.

In his debut season in 2022, Brevis garnered 161 runs at a strike rate of 142.47. His best knock of 49 off 25 came against Punjab Kings, where the right-hander hit Rahul Chahar for four consecutive sixes.

Thereafter, Dewald Brevis played three games for MI in 2024 and garnered 69 runs. After being released from the franchise, he remained unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

However, the 21-year-old was announced as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh in the CSK squad.

