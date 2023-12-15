"Man sold TV to buy remote" - Fans furious as MI replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as their captain for IPL 2024 season

In what has become massive news, Hardik Pandya will replace Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for the IPL 2024 season. The star all-rounder was roped in from the Gujarat Titans (GT) back to where it all started for him for a whopping INR 15 crore in an all-cash trade.

While it wasn't clear during the time as to whether he will lead MI just like he led GT, Mumbai came out with an official statement on Friday, December 15, to announce the major change at the helm.

Fans on X don't seem to have taken the news well as they feel it was a bit unfair to Rohit Sharma, who won five trophies with the Mumbai Indians. Here are some of the reactions:

Mahela Jayawardene on MI's transition from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya

Former Sri Lankan captain and the Global Head of Performance, Mumbai Indians, Mahela Jayawardene explained why MI decided to move on from Rohit Sharma as the captain. They wanted to ensure there was a smooth transition in the leadership group and reckoned it was the right time to get behind the philosophy.

Here's what Jayawardene was quoted as saying on this matter in an official press release by MI:

“It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future.

"It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season."

It will be interesting to see how Hardik brings the glory days back to MI after winning a title with Gujarat and taking them to the final during the team's second season.