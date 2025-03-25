Mark Waugh posts hilarious comment as Michael Vaughan visits local barber in Mumbai for haircut aimd IPL 2025

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently paid a visit to a local barber in Mumbai for a haircut during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Australia's cricketer-turned-commentator Mark Waugh hilariously pulled Vaughan's leg over the same, leaving fans in stitches.

Ad

Vaughan frequently visits a roadside barber named Dindayal during his Mumbai trips. However, he mentioned that with his 'good friend' not in the city, he ended up going to a different barber on this occasion.

Sharing a picture of him getting a haircut at a local Mumbai salon, Vaughan wrote on X:

"My good friend Dindayal is back in his village so I popped along to see Akil this morning for my usual #Mumbai trim .. outstanding barber."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Responding to the post, Waugh cheekily suggested that the barber would have had a hard time fixing Vaughan's 'mug'. He wrote:

"Got his work cut out trying to tidy up your mug."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Vaughan was recently in the news for his statement about an English opener reportedly refusing an offer from Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2025.

"Doesn't wanna come over" - Michael Vaughan claims Ben Duckett rejected IPL 2025 offer from DC

With Harry Brook pulling out of the IPL 2025 to prepare for England's upcoming assignments, DC were on the lookout for a replacement. Michael Vaughan disclosed that the franchise approached English opener Ben Duckett, but the southpaw turned down the offer.

Ad

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan said (via News18):

"I did hear a whisper that they (Delhi Capitals) went for Ben Duckett but Ben Duckett doesn’t wanna come over."

Vaughan reckoned that playing the IPL 2025 would have helped Brook prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. He added:

"I would have thought that playing here in the IPL, particularly given that he’s in the hat to be the T20, white-ball captain. In a year’s time, there’s a T20 World Cup. Where is it? India and Sri Lanka. You’d have thought that this period here playing in the IPL, for his game personally, could have been a really valuable one."

Brook has reportedly been banned by the BCCI from playing in the IPL for the next two seasons following his last-minute withdrawal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback