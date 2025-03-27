Matheesha Pathirana unlikely to be fit for CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match - Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Matheesha Pathirana is expected to miss out on the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scheduled for Friday, March 28. The right-arm pacer had missed out on CSK's first match of the season against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the opening weekend.

The Sri Lankan international was retained for INR 13 crore after his impressive displays in the last couple of seasons. Despite his undeniable prowess, the unorthodox pacer has been prone to injuries, even missing out on the closing stages of the 2024 edition, which proved costly for CSK.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Pathirana is recovering well from his injury, but is unlikely to feature against RCB.

"Pathirana is recovering from injury," Fleming said (via The Indian Express).

In the win against MI, Australian pacer Nathan Ellis had taken the slot of the overseas seamer, partnering with Khaleel Ahmed and Sam Curran to forge the pace department.

Both CSK and RCB kickstarted their respective campaigns with confident wins. The Rajat Patidar-led side hope to improve their dismal record at the Chepauk after making short work of the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Eden Gardens.

Matheesha Pathirana last played in SA20 2025 for the Joburg Super Kings

The Sri Lankan international played for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2025 in January, where he did not have an impressive campaign. He played six matches, taking only three wickets at an average of 59.33, and an economy rate of 10.47.

He also featured for Sri Lanka in the away T20I series against New Zealand in December 2024, where he picked up two wickets in two matches.

