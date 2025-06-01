“May the biggest gift come in 2 days” - Former RCB batter wishes Rajat Patidar on 32nd birthday ahead of IPL 2025 final

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Suyash Prabhudessai wished Rajat Patidar on his 32nd birthday ahead of the IPL 2025 final. RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first qualifier to seal their spot in the summit clash.

Suyash Prabhudessai, who was a part of RCB for three seasons from 2022 to 2024, put up a picture with Rajat Patidar on his Instagram story with the two in the RCB jersey.

Along with Patidar, Suyash also wished Dinesh Karthik, who is now with the team as a mentor and batting coach. His story also includes a picture of himself with Dinesh Karthik in RCB colors.

"Happy Birthday!! May the biggest gift come in 2 days," he wrote on the story with a trophy emoji.

Below is the screenshot of Suyash Prabhudessai's Instagram story wishing Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik:

Screenshot of Suyash Prabhudessai's Instagram story - Source: Suyash Prabhudessai/IG

The 'biggest gift' being spoken about here is the IPL trophy. RCB are set to play the final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They have played three finals before but have never won the trophy till date.

Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik have played a massive role in RCB's success this season

Rajat Patidar was announced as RCB captain ahead of the IPL 2025 season. He has done an exceptional job, taking the team to the final in his very first year as captain.

However, his form with the bat has not been as great, scoring 286 runs from 14 matches with just two half-centuries. He has led the team well as captain, with his field placements, bowling changes, and other decision making on the field being brilliant.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik, as mentor and batting coach, has been equally important to their success this season. He has worked on getting the best out of the players in the background.

Moreover, the former RCB wicketkeeper-batter also played a massive role in building a solid team ahead of the season with his inputs and strategies during the mega auction, the results of which are now reflecting.

