"I love spending time at home" - Mayank Agarwal on what he likes to do when not playing cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Mayank Agarwal recently talked about the things he loves to do when he is not playing cricket. The batsman from Karnataka stated that he enjoys travelling and is often busy making plans for his trips.

Agarwal mentioned that apart from travelling, he also relishes spending time at home. The 32-year-old also suggested that he likes to play cards and go out for dinner with his family.

In a video shared by SRH on YouTube, Agarwal said:

"I love to travel. That would be on the top of the list. I would be planning on where we could go next and what we could do. And with family, you know, I love spending time at home. So I spend a lot of time with my family. Either we are doing a family activity, sometimes we play cards. We also like to go out for dinner."

The elegant batter also disclosed that he aspired to be an Air Force pilot during his younger days, as he was very fascinated with aeroplanes.

"As a kid, I was very fascinated by aeroplanes and aircraft. I would usually spot it. Even if I couldn't see it, I could usually hear, and then spot the plane in the sky. Always wanted to be an Air Force pilot. I must admit that was my dream."

Meanwhile, Agarwal has been under the scanner for his underwhelming performances in IPL 2023. He has aggregated 164 runs from seven outings at an ordinary strike rate of 111.56.

"My mum would back me up on that" - Mayank Agarwal on him being good at studies

Mayank Agarwal further stated that he was always good with his studies and managed to get decent grades in school and college. He claimed that while his mother would agree with this, his wife feels otherwise.

"I am quite good at studies. My mum would back me up on that, but not my wife. She usually pulls my leg on that, but I was decent. I think I got 80% in my 10th grade and I did pretty well, and I think first class in the degree as well."

Speaking about his wife Aashita, he highlighted how she has always supported him. He noted that his better half always encouraged him to focus on his game, adding:

"She is the kind of person who, even at that age, supported me and said that Mayank, focus on your cricket. You don't have to miss practice or any of that to meet me. In fact, she encouraged me.

"She used to say that if we have to meet, why don't you finish your practice and training, and only then let's meet. She has always been the kind of person who has helped me grow. We hit it off in sync. I told her that playing for India was my topmost priority. And she understood that."

Agarwal will next be seen in action when SRH take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 29.

