“Maybe he was under the influence of alcohol” - Harbhajan Singh breaks silence on Sreesanth’s slap video going viral

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi for releasing a fresh video of the infamous 2008 slapgate episode in a recent interview with Australian legend Michael Clarke. The incident in question occurred during the inaugural 2008 IPL season, when the Mumbai Indians (MI) faced off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), then known as Kings XI Punjab.Following the game, Harbhajan slapped former pacer S Sreesanth, following which the two players charged at each other. The duo was ultimately separated to prevent the situation from escalating further.Modi, who was the IPL Chairman at the time, released the video of the incident from 17 years back on August 29, during a sit-down with Clarke on the latter's podcast.Reacting to the same in a recent interview with IANS, Harbhajan said:&quot;Honestly, I didn’t understand why there was a need to make it public. I really don’t understand the motive behind that. I feel it would have been better if it hadn’t come out because there was no need for it. I don’t know what he was thinking when he released the video—maybe he was under the influence of alcohol or just messing around. If I were in their place, I wouldn’t have let any such video come out like that.&quot;Harbhajan led MI in that contest, and his side suffered a 66-run defeat against the Punjab side. The off-spinner was suspended for the rest of the 2008 IPL season following his incident with Sreesanth.&quot;I have already apologised for it&quot; - Harbhajan SinghHarbhajan Singh further criticized Lalit Modi for reopening the wounds of the incident with Sreesanth when he had already apologized several times for it. Despite the ugly episode in 2008, the duo played together for India since, including the triumphant 2011 ODI World Cup.&quot;Everyone thinks differently. What happened was wrong, and I have already apologised for it. What happened between me and Sreesanth at that time was not right. As a sportsman, I don’t think I should have done that. People learn from their mistakes, and if I had enough understanding back then, I wouldn’t have done it,&quot; said Harbhajan (via the aforementioned source).Despite MI's defeat, Harbhajan Singh impressed in the said game, with figures of 3/32 in four overs. Meanwhile, Sreesanth also starred with the ball, finishing with 2/31 in his four overs.