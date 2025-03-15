"Maybe if we are playing for gold" - Virat Kohli quips about coming out of T20I retirement

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli quipped about coming out of T20I retirement while addressing cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics. Having retired from the shortest format at the international level after the T20 World Cup 2024, the veteran said he wouldn't rule out a return if India are playing for the gold medal.

After a massive gap of 128 years, cricket will be part of the Olympics in 2028 set to be hosted by Los Angeles. The only edition where the sport was previously included was 1900 when Great Britain defeated France by 158 runs as the fixture was similar to a first-class game.

Kohli was asked if would reverse his retirement from T20Is for the Summer Olympics on the sidelines of Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, powered by Leaders. The 36-year-old said:

"I don't know. Maybe if we are playing for gold medal, that much is taken for one game, get a medal. Come back home. No, but I think it is a great thing and to be Olympic champions would be a absolutely magnificent feeling."

Having played 125 T20Is, the Delhi-born cricketer is currently the third-highest run-getter in the format with 4,188 runs at 48.69. He was the Player of the Tournament at the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups.

Furthermore, Kohli was also adjudged the Player of the Match in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa for his innings of 76.

"My transformations came after a few tough tours" - Virat Kohli on his fitness regime

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: RCB X)

Arguably one of the fittest athletes in the world even at 36, the right-handed batter revealed how his mom responded to his training regime, given he had lost plenty of weight. The ex-Indian captain said:

"My transformations came after a few tough tours when I saw the guys lasting on the field longer than us. From the team point of view, things were not tough but convincing my mum was tough. She thought I was looking sick. I told her that the world is talking about my training methods and I am not sick. I felt that I was able to do things much better."

The star cricketer will next be in action during IPL 2025, plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

