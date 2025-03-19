“Maybe he would’ve liked to be captain” - Former RCB teammate’s massive claim on Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers believes Virat Kohli wasn't completely against captaining the side in the upcoming IPL 2025. De Villiers, however, hailed Kohli for supporting the franchise's futuristic decision to appoint Rajat Patidar at the helm.

Ad

After Faf du Plessis, their captain for the last three years, was let go by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the franchise was in a conundrum for their next captain. Despite most believing in the return of Kohli as the skipper, RCB decided otherwise and went for Patidar.

Speaking about the RCB captaincy decision on the Star Sports Press Room, De Villiers said (Via TOI):

"It was a very mature reaction from Virat -- because in one of his last seasons, perhaps, maybe he would have liked to be captain. But for him to go, 'you know what guys, I feel this is a bigger and better move for the future of RCB,' I think that’s fantastic. Only time will tell, right? You’ll see how they operate as a team on the park and if Virat really has the back of Rajat Patidar. I’m very sure he will."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"Andy Flower must have been thinking about this for a long time along with Mo Bobat. I'm sure they came up with a strategy where they maybe felt like it's time for a fresh look as captain. They would definitely have had discussions with Virat and obviously he gave them the nod. I don't necessarily think Virat turned down. But he is in favor of the decision which was the most important thing."

Ad

Kohli captained RCB for major portions of the 2010s and in the 2021 season, before handing over the reins to Du Plessis. Under Kohli, RCB won 66 out of their 143 games with 70 losses and qualified for the 2016 IPL final.

"He will do a great job for this amazing franchise" - Virat Kohli

Expand Tweet

Ad

Virat Kohli hailed Rajat Patidar's appointment as RCB captain and backed the 31-year-old to propel the franchise to great heights ahead of the 2025 IPL season. Patidar recently captained Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), with the side finishing runners-up in the former.

Talking about Patidar at the RCB Unbox event on Monday, March 17, Kohli said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"He [Patidar] is an amazing talent. He is a great player, we all know that, but he has got a great head on his shoulders, and he will do a great job for this amazing franchise and take the team forward. He has got everything that's required."

Patidar has been with RCB since 2021 and enjoyed a sensational season in 2024, scoring 395 runs at a strike rate of 177.13 in 15 matches. His RCB captaincy debut will be a stern test against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener in Kolkata on March 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️