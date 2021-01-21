Mitchell McClenaghan hopeful of returning to MI in the future after being released ahead of IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians have released Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, ahead of the IPL 2021 auction on Wednesday. Reacting to his former team owners' decision, McClenaghan sent out a tweet thanking the franchise for their support.

Mitchell McClenaghan joined the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2015. Although the Mumbai-based franchise have released him before as well, McClenaghan always returned to the squad.

The Kiwi won four titles with MI from 2015 to 2020. In his farewell note, Mitchell stated that it was not a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later' as he expected to earn another contract with the Mumbai Indians.

What an amazing journey over the last 6 years.



Grateful for some amazing experiences, lifelong friendships and 🏆🏆🏆🏆😜



Big thanks to the @mipaltan owners, management and staff 💙



💙 to all the @mipaltan fans, I will miss you a lot 🙏



It’s a See you later, not a goodbye 😜 pic.twitter.com/dGa9pqCE93 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) January 21, 2021

Mitchell McClenaghan labeled his time at the Mumbai Indians as an amazing journey. He expressed his gratitude to the MI owners, team management, and support staff, also highlighting that he had won four trophies with the franchise.

Lastly, McClenaghan said thank you to the fans and subtly hinted he wished to play more seasons for the Mumbai Indians.

Mitchell played his last IPL match against the Chennai Super Kings in May of 2019. He warmed the bench for the entire IPL 2020 season in the UAE. In his six-year-long stay at the Mumbai Indians, McClenaghan picked up 71 wickets in 56 matches at an economy rate of 8.49.

Which team could sign Mitchell McClenaghan in the IPL 2021 auction?

Mitchell McClenaghan could earn a big deal in the IPL 2021 auction.

Mitchell McClenaghan is one of the most successful foreign left-arm fast bowlers in the IPL and he has helped the Mumbai Indians win multiple matches. Unfortunately, McClenaghan is now unlikely to don Mumbai's blue jersey in IPL 2021.

However, that does not mean he will not participate in IPL 2021. Teams like the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, and the Rajasthan Royals need some firepower in their bowling lineups. These sides could opt for Mitchell McClenaghan's services as the Kiwi is a veteran, who has taken 235 wickets in 199 T20s.