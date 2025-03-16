"Me posting about it is not going to give us two trophies" - Virat Kohli ends the suspense over his absence from social media

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli has revealed that he is no longer interested in posting updates on social media. He explained that he does not have enough time and energy to spend on online platforms and would be better off utilizing the same to improve his game.

Ad

Kohli did not post any update related to India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph recently. Instead, a sponsored post went up on his social media handle a day after the Men in Blue beat New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai.

Speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, powered by Leaders, the 36-year-old finally opened up on the reason behind his prolonged absence from social media. He said (as quoted by Sportstar):

Ad

Trending

“Posting about us winning the Champions Trophy is not going to increase the happiness in my heart. They all know that we’ve won the trophy, so me posting about it is not going to give us two trophies. The reality is going to stay the same. I look at it like that. People saying ‘oh, you’re amazing’ in the comments doesn’t matter."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli went on to opine that technology when not attached to a goal can be quite distracting, adding that it is something he has experienced in his playing career. The former India captain elaborated:

"Luckily, I grew up in a time when you didn’t have this thing in your pocket (hinting at a smartphone). It is much easier to keep it on the side... I don’t engage and post a lot these days and people are not happy about that. It is something that I have consciously tried to do. To keep up with that for me was way too much. It was taking away a lot of energy from me because I could utilize that in my game or life."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli's last non-sponsored post on his social media handle was made on July 4 last year when the Indian team visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence after the T20 World Cup triumph.

Virat Kohli was among Team India's top performers in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Kohli was India's second-leading run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The right-handed batter scored 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 82.89.

The 36-year-old scored an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls in the group match against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the semifinal against Australia, he was named Player of the Match for his 84 off 98 as the Men in Blue won the knockout clash by four wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news