“Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho”: Virat Kohli and others extend wishes on Mohammed Shami’s 30th birthday 

Wishes have been pouring in on social media for India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is celebrating his 30th birthday today. The fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in ODIs, Mohammed Shami is also only the fifth Indian pacer to take five wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match. Notably, he was also the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup.
India captain Virat Kohli extended his birthday wishes to Shami by tweeting, "Happy b' day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke."
Check out all the wishes here
Mohammed Shami gearing up for IPL 2020
Mohammed Shami made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2013. The following season, he was signed for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) but played only a few matches for them until 2016, when he became a regular in the team.
Ahead of the 2019 season, Mohammed Shami was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a hefty INR 4.8 crore and will continue to represent them at IPL 2020.
Shami will be spearheading the bowling attack for KXIP this season. In his 51-match IPL career, the pacer from Bengal has picked up 40 wickets at an economy of 8.99.
The 13th edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah from September 19.Published 03 Sep 2020, 13:53 IST