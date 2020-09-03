“Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho”: Virat Kohli and others extend wishes on Mohammed Shami’s 30th birthday 

Wishes have been pouring in on social media for India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is celebrating his 30th birthday today. The fastest Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in ODIs, Mohammed Shami is also only the fifth Indian pacer to take five wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match. Notably, he was also the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup.

India captain Virat Kohli extended his birthday wishes to Shami by tweeting, "Happy b' day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke."

Check out all the wishes here

Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke 🤝😃 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020

🔹 49 Tests, 77 ODIs, 11 T20Is

🔹 336 international wickets

🔹 Fastest #TeamIndia bowler to claim 100 wickets in ODIs



Happy birthday, @MdShami11 👏



Let's bring in his birthday by reliving his sensational 5-wicket haul against South Africa.📽️🙌 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2020

👕 137 international appearances

☝️ 336 wickets

🏏 13,065 deliveries



India's second-highest wicket-taker at @cricketworldcup 2015 and #CWC19 🏆



Happy birthday, Mohammad Shami! pic.twitter.com/Oxt3mKrgnu — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2020

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @MdShami11! 🎉

Have a great day and the best year ahead! 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/95ZpKgqS9z — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 3, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday @MdShami11. An outstanding fast bowler and even a better human being... The fastest #TeamIndia bowler to take 100 ODI wickets is our pride... #Shami #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/oa49G7UBLN — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 3, 2020

Pace like 🔥

Janamdin Mubarak @MdShami11. God bless you abundantly.🥳 pic.twitter.com/umerPPYKJN — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) September 3, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Birthday @MdShami11 . Have a good one brother, see you the field soon! pic.twitter.com/NF5uqj9Hb6 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 3, 2020

Mohammed Shami gearing up for IPL 2020

Photo source: KXIP official website

Mohammed Shami made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2013. The following season, he was signed for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) but played only a few matches for them until 2016, when he became a regular in the team.

Ahead of the 2019 season, Mohammed Shami was bought by Kings XI Punjab for a hefty INR 4.8 crore and will continue to represent them at IPL 2020.

Shami will be spearheading the bowling attack for KXIP this season. In his 51-match IPL career, the pacer from Bengal has picked up 40 wickets at an economy of 8.99.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah from September 19.