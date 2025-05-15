  • home icon
"Menu lgga Sania Mirza ae" - Arshdeep Singh's name confusion results in a hilarious exchange ahead of IPL 2025 resumption

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 15, 2025 18:45 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Arshdeep Singh is PBKS' leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025. (Pic: Getty Images).

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh was involved in a hilarious exchange on social media platform Snapchat ahead of the resumption of IPL 2025. While responding to a few followers, the left-arm seamer initially mistook a fan for Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza.

The similarities between the two names caused confusion as the fan who asked him the question had the tag 'Sajia Mirza' in her profile. Here's what the fan wrote to Arshdeep on Snapchat:

"Pajji tenu neend nahi arahi hai jake sojao phir practice karo aur Punjab Kings ko jeetao [Brother aren't you sleepy? Go sleep and then practice and make Punjab Kings win]."
Answering the fan's query, Arshdeep replied:

"Menu lgga Sania Mirza ae. Sajia Mirza c [I through it's Sania Mirza. It is Sajia Mirza]."
Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh&#039;s Snapchat story,
Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story,

It is worth mentioning that PBKS's league match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was called off after 10.1 overs due to a floodlight failure. The following day, the season was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Much to the delight of the fans, the tournament is all set to resume on Saturday, May 17. As per the revised schedule, the abandoned match between PBKS and DC will be replayed at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 24.

Arshdeep Singh is PBKS' leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025

Arshdeep Singh was released by the Punjab-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, puzzling several fans. However, the team re-signed the talented bowler for a whopping ₹18 crore at the event by using the Right to Match (RTM) option.

The pacer has done a wonderful job for his side this year. He is PBKS' leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025, bagging 16 scalps across 11 outings at an economy rate of 8. The side will resume their campaign on Sunday, May 18, with a match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

With 15 points in 11 games, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are currently third in the IPL 2025 points table. They have a net run rate of 0.376.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
