"Mere Bihari baabu" - Team India's T20I star shares swimming pool photograph on Ishan Kishan's birthday

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday, July 18. Several members of the cricketing fraternity wished the southpaw on his special day.

India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma shared a picture of himself chilling with Kishan in a swimming pool. Wishing the talented stumper a happy birthday, the swashbuckling batter wrote in an Instagram story:

"Happy birthday mere Bihari baabu. Lots of love."

Screenshot of Abhishek Sharma's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma shared the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) dressing room in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). While Abhishek was retained by the franchise at ₹14 crore, the 2016 champions signed Kishan for ₹11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Kishan kicked off the season with a stunning unbeaten 106-run knock off 47 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, he experienced a form slump following the early success.

The left-handed batter ultimately finished with 354 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 152.58. Abhishek, on the other hand, was SRH's second-highest run-getter of the edition, chalking up 439 runs in 13 innings at a fantastic strike rate of 193.39.

The Hyderabad-based side failed to book a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. With 13 points from 14 league matches, they finished sixth in the points table.

"Wishing you endless boundaries of happiness" - Shikhar Dhawan posts birthday wish for Ishan Kishan

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also posted an Instagram story on Ishan Kishan's birthday. The 39-year-old hoped to see the wicketkeeper get endless happiness and success.

Dhawan wrote on Instagram:

"Happy birthday bro! Wishing you endless boundaries of happiness, runs & success."

Screenshot of Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram story.

On the cricketing front, Kishan is not part of India's squad for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. He has been absent from the national team since leaving the 2023-24 South Africa tour midway, citing mental fatigue.

He was last seen in action during the 2025 County Championship Division One. Playing for Nottinghamshire, he played a 77-run knock in the team's only innings of their drawn encounter with Somerset earlier this month.

