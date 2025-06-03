"Mere paas bat nahi hai ab, 6 bats le liya yaar sabne"- Rohit Sharma to teammates in dressing room after MI's elimination from IPL 2025 

Mumbai Indians (MI) former captain Rohit Sharma gave away his bats and signed them for his teammates in the dressing room after they were eliminated from IPL 2025. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended MI's journey, beating them by five wickets in Qualifier 2 on Sunday (June 1) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

The Mumbai-based franchise shared a video on their official X handle to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's activities in the dressing room before bidding farewell. In it, Rohit could be seen busy signing autographs on bats and jerseys for his teammates. When one of them asked for a bat, Sharma replied:

"Mere paas bat nahi hai ab. 6 bats le liya yaar sabne" (I don't have any bats left, I already gave away six bats)

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Rohit Sharma got a life once again"- Aakash Chopra after reviewing MI's batting performance in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed Mumbai Indians' batting performance in the second qualifier against PBKS after their dismal loss. He pointed out that Rohit Sharma got a life early on, like in the Eliminator, but could not capitalize on it this time. In a video on his YouTube channel, 'Aakash Chopra,' the 47-year-old said:

Ad

"Rohit Sharma got a life once again, but then he gets out. Jonny Bairstow didn't stop after Rohit got out. He has played only two knocks and has played powerfully. Very good acquisition. Mumbai might want to retain him for the next year, but they won't be able to do so as he came after the suspension. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav played very well until they were there."

Ad

"However, wickets fell together - Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in two overs. Hardik Pandya had to fire a bit more. In the end, he couldn't fire much with the bat and, in my opinion, he should have bowled more as well. Naman Dhir was alone in the last over. The last overs did not turn out the way they wanted them to be," Chopra added.

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More