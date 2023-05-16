"A dog bit me the day before" - MI bowler Arjun Tendulkar's revelation ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2023 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar recently disclosed ahead of their IPL 2023 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) that he was bitten by a dog. Tendulkar made his IPL debut for MI earlier this season after warming the bench in the last couple of years.

Ahead of Mumbai Indians' clash against Krunal Pandya's Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Arjun Tendulkar was seen greeting and chatting with LSG pacers Mohsin Khan and Yudhvir Singh.

In a video posted by LSG on Twitter on Monday, Yudhvir enquired Arjun about his health and the MI youngster said that he was bitten by a dog while signaling toward his left hand.

Watch the video here:

Tendulkar made his IPL debut on April 16 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, which came almost 10 years after his father Sachin Tendulkar played his last IPL match for MI in 2013. The Tendulkars are the first father-son duo to play in the IPL.

The left-arm quick has played four matches so far and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.36. He played his last game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on April 25.

MI, LSG top contenders for IPL 2023 playoffs

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are top contenders in the IPL 2023 playoffs race. The winner of the LSG vs MI will take a big step towards consolidating their position in the top four.

MI and LSG are currently placed third and fourth respectively, with a difference of just one point after 12 league matches.

Rohit Sharma's men will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league game on May 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, LSG will face Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders the day before at Eden Gardens.

Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, KKR and Punjab Kings are also in contention for a playoffs spot.

