MI and CSK captains hug each other and catch up at the Chepauk Stadium ahead of their IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav interacted with each other at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The two heavy-weights of the league will square off in their opening match of the season on Sunday.

Ad

Ruturaj will lead the CSK side for the second season in a row. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will stand in as MI captain for the first match as Hardik Pandya is forced to sit out due to a one-match ban.

MI posted a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the fun interaction between Surya and Ruturaj ahead of their match. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Ad

"Pressure will definitely be there"- Aakash Chopra on CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of their first match in IPL 2025 vs MI

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the CSK team ahead of IPL 2025. He opined that Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great opportunity to take forward the rich legacy of CSK, built by the legendary MS Dhoni over the past decade. In a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

Ad

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has got the opportunity to lead an incredible franchise. Although he gets acceptance, everyone gave him love when Dhoni gave the captaincy to him with his own hands, he has to carry the legacy forward. So that pressure will definitely be there. They are okay with it even though the first season might not have been good and you didn't qualify."

Ad

He continued:

"However, if a franchise like Chennai remains non-performing continuously, doesn't reach the finals or lifts the trophy, then there will be pressure. We don't know how many more years Dhoni would play. This might be the last year. If this is the last year, you want to bid him goodbye with a trophy. So it could be a massive opportunity for Ruturaj Gaikwad."

Ad

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback