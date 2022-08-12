MI Emirates unveil squad for inaugural edition of International League T20; Boult, Pollard and Bravo lead the list 

The 'MI Emirates' disclosed the list of players for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) earlier today (August 12). The 14-man squad includes current and former players from sister franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), namely Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, and Trent Boult.

The New Zealand pacer recently requested his recusal from New Zealand cricket's central contract list to manage his workload.

The contingent also includes the likes of veteran players Imran Tahir and Samit Patel along with promising youngsters like England's Will Smeed and Netherlands' Bas De Leede.

Imran Tahir has chosen to compete in the UAE-based league over the Cricket South Africa T20 (CSA) which will be conducted in the same time-frame.

Will Smeed, on the other hand, recently made headlines by becoming the first player to score a century in 'The Hundred'. The 20-year-old has shown a lot of promise with his exploits for the Birmingham Phoenix.

Hoping for a blend of experience and youth to drive the team to success in the inaugural edition of the tournament, team owner Aakash Ambani said in a statement:

“I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent ‘MI Emirates’. We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continue with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates."

He added:

"MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward.”

Franchises have been allowed to sign a total of 12 international players, two players from associate nations and four local players to compile a squad of 18 members. The auction for the UAE players is scheduled to be conducted after the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

MI Emirates squad for the inaugural edition of the ILT20

Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Will Smeed, Samit Patel, Jordan Thompson, Zahir Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Farooqui, Bradley Wheal, Bas De Leede.

Where do you think the newly forged squad will finish in the first ever season of ILT20? Let us know what you think.

Edited by Diptanil Roy