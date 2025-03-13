MI legend joins Mumbai Indians camp as batting coach ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard joined their camp on Wednesday, March 12, ahead of IPL 2025. MI released a video of the same on social media platform X. The towering West Indian was wearing a white T-shirt with black pants and stylish shoes.

Ad

One of the destructive all-rounders in T20 cricket, Pollard joined the Mumbai-based franchise in 2010 and played a vital role in their record five title wins in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He was crowned Player of the Match in the 2013 final against the Chennai Super Kings when he smashed a 32-ball 60 to propel their side to a match-winning total of 148 in 20 overs. MI eventually won by 23 runs to clinch their first title.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Trinidadian is also the second-most capped player for the Mumbai Indians, featuring in 211 games. He has smashed 3915 runs at 28.78 alongside a strike rate of 147.01. Pollard has also pulled off some stunning catches during his playing days in the IPL, a total of 113 of them. After the 2022 edition, he took up the role of batting coach at MI.

Mumbai Indians aim for a turnaround after a forgettable IPL 2024

MI skipper Hardik Pandya. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the five-time champions will be aiming to turn the tables in IPL 2025 after finishing at the bottom of the table last year with only four wins in 14 matches. While all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been retained as captain despite a poor 2024 season, Mahela Jayawardene has returned as coach, replacing Mark Boucher at the helm.

The franchise will take plenty of confidence from the form of Pandya and Rohit Sharma in Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. Additionally, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return to action after missing the global event. The Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against CSK on March 23 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️