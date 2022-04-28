MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah enjoys dinner date with wife Sanjana Ganesan

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently enjoyed a cozy dinner date with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan. The ace pacer is currently plying his trade in the IPL, representing the Mumbai-based franchise.

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot in March 2021 in Goa. Sanjana gave fans a glimpse of their activities during their off days by sharing a picture on her official Instagram handle.

In it, fans can see the lovely duo posing for a photograph in front of a picturesque location. She captioned the post:

"dinner and a show ⛲️"

Jasprit Bumrah will be in action on April 30 when MI take on RR in IPL 2022

The 28-year old pacer has had a below-par season so far, as he has managed to pick up only five wickets across eight games. His performances reflect directly on the team's standings as MI are yet to win a game in IPL 2022.

For Mumbai to foster any hopes of making a comeback in the remaining games, Bumrah needs to step up and lead the bowling department from the front. MI will square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in their ninth match this season.

Here is MI's schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

